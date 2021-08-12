Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tucker Carlson on 'Kilmeade Show': ‘American journalism has collapsed’

Carlson talks with Brian Kilmeade about 'huge changes' in media landscape

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tucker Carlson: ‘American journalism has collapsed’ Video

Tucker Carlson: ‘American journalism has collapsed’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on the state of American journalism.

Coming on the heels of his new book "The Long Slide" which details a 30 year-long journalism career, Fox News host Tucker Carlson told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Thursday that "American journalism has collapsed." The new book is a collection of writings that underscore what Carlson sees as "America’s long slide from innocence to orthodoxy."

 TUCKER CARLSON: US MILITARY IS INTENSIFYING A POLITICAL PURGE OF THE RANKS

TUCKER CARLSON: I entered journalism 30 years ago this week, actually. Weirdly, the Soviet Union had just collapsed like five days before. And I had you know, I'd grown up in journalism. My dad was a journalist. And I thought, you know, I thought it was a very honorable thing to do. 

So I mean, a couple of the big changes? Journalism is not an honorable profession. American journalism has collapsed. The people practicing it are contemptible, disgusting. I would never have dinner with them. That's a huge change. The country is completely divided in a way that it never was. Going back to these pieces, I was shocked by the number of liberals and Democratic officeholders who I really liked and had you know, I didn't agree with them. I've never been a liberal. I've never supported the Democratic Party. But I had a million friends who were liberal and it didn't divide us. 

It wasn't the most important thing, you know, and now it is. I mean, I couldn't have dinner with the people I ate dinner with 20 years ago. And a lot of the pieces in the book were published in The New York Times and Esquire and GQ and places that, you know, would never publish a story by me ever now. But it didn't seem weird then. I mean, it just wasn't as partisan and polarized a country, not even close. So that was really a shock for me.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Tucker Carlson blasts ‘bewildering’ journalism in America Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.