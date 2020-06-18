Tucker Carlson: 'Flagrant double standard' of lockdowns, protests was a 'ritual humiliation' of Americans

Tucker Carlson opened his Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" by highlighting the "flagrant double standard" of lawmakers and local leaders who encouraged constituents to protest en masse despite the coronavirus lockdowns.

"The coronavirus lockdowns had nothing to do with race or white and black, thank God," Carlson began. "Quarantines are instead scientific, purely a matter of public health.

"That's what they told us and we believed them. We sat passively as they destroyed our country's economy, as they indicted Americans for trying to make a living. And then the ... riots started and we learned it was all fake. The very same officials who threatened us ... for going outside urged their own voters to flood the streets, and they did, and no one was punished. How could this happen?"

Carlson argued that the hypocrisy on display amounted to a "ritual humiliation" of Americans who accepted the lockdowns in good faith.

"Forcing people to accept mistreatment is a time-tested way to subdue them," he said. "'Of course we are not treating you fairly,' they are telling us. 'You don't deserve fairness. You deserve what you get.' That's the message. And after a while, the population accepts this. Some believe it. They blame themselves. That's the goal. But we should never accept it."

The promise of absolute equality under the law "is all we have," Carlson explained.

"Laws are designed to protect the weak, not the strong," the host said. "At the moment, the people leading this revolution against our system are strong. That's why they are trying to subvert our laws. If they succeed, there will be nothing to protect the rest of us in this country. We cannot let them do that.

"In the United States of America, all of us are equal under the law. Period. Say that as loud as you can."