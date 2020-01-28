Tucker Carlson asks why the media is ignoring more important stories in favor of impeachment trial

Tucker Carlson opened up his television program Tuesday by calling President Trump's Senate impeachment trial "history's most intensely covered head cold" and saying it was "suspicious" that news outlets are ignoring other stories happening in the world.

"In America's newsrooms, impeachment is all that matters. And that should tell you something," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "In fact, it ought to make you suspicious ..."

"Consider the stories they're downplaying in favor of a protracted government hearing whose ending we already know," Carlson added before turning to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

WATCH: DERSHOWITZ CALLS OUT HOUSE DEMS, LAYS OUT CONSTITUTIONAL CASE AGAINST IMPEACHMENT

The host then brought up rising suicide rates in America, noting that a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report says the suicide rate increased 40 percent between 2000 and 2017, with miners and construction workers listed as having a "significantly higher risk" of suicide.

"Why are they dying?" Carlson asked.

The host brought up the arrest of Charles Lieber, the chair of Harvard University's chemistry department, on charges that he lied about taking part in a recruitment program run by the Chinese government and concealed research payments be received from Beijing. who allegedly took payments from China.

"What do all these stories have in common? Well, each one points out the selfish incompetence of the people in charge," Carlson said. "And maybe that's why the media don't want to talk about them, because their job is to protect the people in charge."

Carlson also brought up Bernie Sanders' surging presidential campaign, something he says Washington has not been paying attention to because of their impeachment obsession.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Bernie's rise has been happening for months now. But like every major new development in the world, it's been slow to dawn on official Washington, which has been wholly engaged in the emotionally satisfying ritual of hating Donald Trump," Carlson said. "But please, let's stop talking about depressing topics like Chinese spying, global pandemics and the imminent rise of socialism in our country. Let's get back to something we can handle, something small and fun, like John Bolton's catty new book"