Tucker Carlson argues American scientists ignored ‘basic’ question of coronavirus pandemic: ‘Where did this illness come from?’

Science is all about skepticism but our scientific establishment failed to investigate the most basic mysteries of the coronavirus pandemic from the very beginning, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson said Tuesday.

“Scientists believe nothing until they can prove it,” the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host explained. “Scientists who simply believe what they’re told aren’t scientists at all. They are dangerous posers.”

As the coronavirus pandemic brought the operations of the United States to a halt, Carlson said scientists, whose job requires the "relentless questioning of everything," neglected to ask the question: “Where did this illness come from?”

Months later, there’s still no answer. Yet, American leadership latched onto the propaganda offered by the Chinese government, leading the U.S. to believe the virus developed in Wuhan’s wet markets and was transmitted from animal to human.

“That’s what the Chinese government told our leaders. That’s what our leaders told us,” he said. “There was never any proof that it was true. There was quite a bit of evidence that it wasn’t true. But under pressure from their Chinese donors, international health organizations endorsed that explanation.”

And naming the coronavirus “COVID,” standing for coronavirus disease, was a method to detach the illness to its Chinese roots, he explained.

“From its very first days, in other words, this pandemic was shrouded in lies,” he said.

Carlson went on to mention that U.S. officials like Sen. Tom Cotton began to ask the essential questions science hung out to dry when the senator proposed in February that the coronavirus could've been man-made in a lab. But the media immediately refused to consider it.

"Why are these people... sucking up to the fascist government of China?" he asked. "Because on some level they believe China will win in the end and they're trying to get in good with their new leader. Scary."

