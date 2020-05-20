Tucker Carlson warns Biden's pick to be his running mate 'will run the government' if ex-VP wins election

Tucker Carlson opened his program Wednesday by discussing the importance of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's choice of running mate, saying "whomever is chosen will run the government if Biden wins."

"A good vice president is a lot like a good waiter. He appears, takes orders and leaves. He's not talked to much. He does not express interesting opinions," the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host said. "When vice presidents say they 'serve the president,' they're not being polite. They're being literal. It's a service job, but not this year.

"This year, Democrats have chosen a man who can't manage the country, even if he does win. His aides know that, the candidate himself seems to know that, the whole country knows it. We don't talk about it very much. Joe Biden's decline is so depressing to watch, so embarrassing and sad that most the time the rest of us try to ignore it and pretend everything is fine."

SANDERS ADVISER WARNS 'A SIGNIFICANT PORTION' OF SENATOR'S BACKERS 'UNSUPPORTIVE' OF BIDEN

Carlson then turned to the potential running mates, beginning with 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

"Stacey Abrams' career has unfolded almost entirely without distinguishing achievements. She does understand Joe Biden pretty well, though, and that's her main advantage," he said. "Abrams knows or senses that Biden doesn't really believe anything. He just wants to be liked. And more than anything, Joe Biden does not wanna be called a racist. That's his kryptonite."

Later in his monologue, Carlson discussed embattled Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who told NBC News that she has spoken to members of the Biden campaign about joining the ticket.

"Ask anyone who lives in the state of Michigan," Carlson said. "They're still trying to figure out why Gretchen Whitmer banned the sale of paint and carpet in response to a pandemic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson also dismissed the possibility of Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., getting the nod because of her moderate views.

"If Joe Biden were still with us, maybe he would be still moderate today. But he's not. Joe Biden's handlers are in charge now, "Carlson said. "They're not moderate. They moved the poor guy so far to the fringes Biden is now disavowing the Obama administration for being too far-right."