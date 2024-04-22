Trump's right: New York should've never brought the case, says Jonathan Turley

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley questioned why New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg would have brought former President Trump's case in the first place. Turley told "America Reports" that it is a "weaponization of the criminal justice system" before the 2024 election to keep Trump off the campaign trail.

TRUMP ATTORNEY LAYS OUT BATTLE PLAN AS LEGAL TEAMS GEAR UP FOR OPENING STATEMENTS

JONATHAN TURLEY: Well, I think he's [former President Trump] right. This case, should not have been brought. And if it were brought, there was no reason to have this right before the election, in my view. But this is becoming the split screen election, right? Earlier, it was pretty damaging to see the split screen between Trump and different courtrooms.

This is even more effective when the other side of the screen shows Biden campaigning in key states, like Pennsylvania, while he's held in this courtroom. It really brings home something that bothers a lot of Americans, including people who don't particularly like Trump, that this is the weaponization of the criminal legal system. It's something we should all be able to condemn. But in this age of rage, it just does not matter to many people.

TRUMP RAILS AGAINST MANHATTAN DA BRAGG, SAYS 'NUMEROUS OTHER AGENCIES' DIDN'T PUSH CASE

Former President Trump railed against the historic trial in Manhattan criminal court Monday, asking why the District Attorney's Office picked up the case after other law enforcement bodies did not pursue charges.

"If this were such a great case, why didn't the Southern District bring it? Who looked at it and turned it down. Why didn't numerous other agencies and law enforcement groups look at it? Because it was shown to everybody. And very importantly, why didn't the Federal Elections do anything about it? Because this is federal, it's not state," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's not state… It's never happened before, I believe. Never happened before… where the state tries to insert itself into federal elections. Never. Nobody's ever seen it. But, you know, Federal Elections took a total pass on it."