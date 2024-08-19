Trump's posting of AI images of Taylor Swift and her fans supporting him triggers media outcry

Former President Trump promoted images on Sunday, including some generated through artificial intelligence, showing apparent support from singer Taylor Swift and her fans, triggering a widespread media outcry.

Trump posted a collage of Swift-related images to his Truth Social account showing apparent support from the pop star and her diehard fans known as "Swifties." One doctored image played off the classic Uncle Sam recruiting posters, showing Swift in red, white and blue with the caption, "Taylor Swift Wants You To Vote For Donald Trump." Over the images, he wrote, "I accept!"

Other images included one of a satirical headline with accompanying fake pictures made by an X user, "Swifties turning to Trump after ISIS foiled Taylor Swift concert," featuring AI-generated images of fans wearing "Swifties for Trump" t-shirts. Trump also posted what appeared to be a real photo of a young woman wearing a "Swifties for Trump" shirt.

"Swifties for Trump is a massive movement that grows bigger every single day," Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital when asked for comment. "While Kamala Harris is guilty as sin for all the hurt she has caused every American."

TRUMP CALLS TAYLOR SWIFT ‘UNUSUALLY BEAUTIFUL,’ QUESTIONS IF SHE'S TRULY LIBERAL: ‘IT’S NOT AN ACT?'

Trump's post set off a media uproar, with headlines across the Internet fuming that he had falsely claimed a Swift endorsement.

"Trump reshared posts from his supporters that have pushed the idea of a "Swifties for Trump" movement that has little grounding in reality," NBC News reported. The Daily Beast called it part of a "Sunday meltdown" online. Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell told CNN that Trump had made a mistake by deciding to "poke the eyes of the Swifties."

"Trump Shares Fake AI Taylor Swift ‘Endorsement’," Teen Vogue blared. "Trump’s Bizarre A.I. Stunt to Win Taylor Swift’s Endorsement Backfires," The New Republic said. "Trump Shares Bogus ‘Swifties for Trump’ Images," Rolling Stone's headline said.

WHERE DOES TAYLOR SWIFT STAND ON THE ISSUES? THE POLITICAL HISTORY OF THE POP SUPERSTAR

HuffPost suggested Trump had been duped: "Trump Falls For AI-Generated Taylor Swift Fans In Kooky Endorsement Claim." "Trump Shared Fake Taylor Swift ‘Endorsement’—It Won’t End Well," came another headline from Forbes.

Some of her liberal superfans were none too pleased, as well, including "Swifties For Kamala," an X group with more than 62,000 followers supporting Kamala Harris.

"We do not represent every Swiftie, but I think there is a reason we don’t need AI to show our support for Kamala," Irene Kim, cofounder of Swifties4Harris, told WIRED.

Trump has acknowledged in the past that Swift is not a supporter, so he may have "accepted" a phantom endorsement tongue-in-cheek, or was simply referring to accepting support from any Swift fans.

Swift has not endorsed a candidate for president in 2024, but it can safely be assumed it won't be Trump if she does. Previously criticized by liberals for appearing apolitical, Swift broke out in 2018 with endorsements of former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen in his U.S. Senate race against Republican Marsha Blackburn, and Democratic House candidate Jim Cooper.

CELEBRITIES HAVE ‘INCREDIBLY POWERFUL’ ABILITY TO INFLUENCE ELECTION: HARVARD STUDY

In a scene from the behind-the-scenes 2020 Netflix documentary "Miss Americana," Swift emotionally told her parents why she planned to step into the political fray with her post against Blackburn. She also said she deeply regretted not speaking out publicly against Donald Trump when he successfully ran for president in 2016 and didn't care if it caused her blowback.

In 2020, she endorsed Biden and also tweeted Trump had stoked White supremacy and racism and "we will vote you out in November." Swift has also spoken out in favor of LGBTQ rights and lambasted the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Harris campaign and a representative for Swift didn't return requests for comment.