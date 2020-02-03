Trump tweets encouragement to Rush Limbaugh as he fights advanced lung cancer

President Trump tweeted his wishes for a speedy recovery to talk radio king Rush Limbaugh Monday after the conservative talk pioneer ended his broadcast with an announcement saying he’d been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer.”

“Many people do not know what a great guy & fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is. There is nobody like him. Looking for a speedy recovery for our friend!,” the president tweeted.

Limbaugh, 69, announced the news to his audience at the end of his broadcast, adding he hopes to return later this week after undergoing treatment.

“This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me, because I’ve known this moment was coming,” Limbaugh said. “I’m sure that you all know by now that I really don’t like talking about myself and I don’t like making things about me... one thing that I know, that has happened over the 31-plus years of this program is that there has been an incredible bond that had developed between all of you and me.”

He then told his audience his job has provided him with the “greatness satisfaction and happiness” of his life.

“So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me because I had to inform my staff earlier today,” he said. “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”



Limbaugh explained the disease will keep him off the air on certain days when he’ll receive treatment. He said two medical institutions confirmed the diagnosis after he realized something was wrong following a Jan. 12 episode when he experienced shortness of breath.

Limbaugh said he will undergo further testing and planned to “push ahead and keep everything as normal” as he could.