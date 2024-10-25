Trump on track for 'narrow landslide' victory, Kellyanne Conway predicts

With less than two weeks until Election Day, former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in a neck and neck race for the White House.

But one of the architects of Trump's 2016 victory believes the former president will win in a "narrow landslide."

"Trump won in 2016 by 77,000 votes. Biden won in 2020 by 44,000 votes out of 166,500,000 cast. So sure, these races have been tighter than a tick. But guess what? I think Trump is on track for what I call a narrow landslide," Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway said during Fox Nation's "Here's the Deal."

"A narrow landslide means that Trump gets the extra 12,000 there, an extra 8,000 there, 44,000 there. He can run the tables in these seven swing states. And if he wins five, even six of them, that's a narrow landslide."

Conway, who was Trump's 2016 campaign manager, examined the state of the 2024 election on her Fox Nation show "Here's the Deal." The pollster dove deeper into the key issues at stake this November.

With early voting underway, a recent survey shows Trump and Harris are tied with 48% of the popular vote.

Harris led Trump nationally 49% to 46% the last time this poll was conducted in early October.

"In July, she became the nominee. August, she hosted a convention. In September, she parties to participate in debate. In October, her polls have gone in the opposite direction."

Another poll from the Wall Street Journal has the former president beating Harris by two points.

"It's significant because at this stage in 2020, Joe Biden was beating him by nine points, Hillary Clinton by close to ten. And we saw how that all turned out."

