Trump tears into ‘The View’ co-host, ex-aide Alyssa Farah Griffin in online tirade: A 'sleazebag' and 'loser'

Former President Trump unloaded on his former staffer and "The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin in a social media post on Saturday, calling her a "sleazebag," and "loser" after she criticized his performance in CNN's town hall.

"Backbencher in the Trump Administration, Alyssa Farah, like so many other sleazebags, had only glowing reviews of the Trump Administration until long after she left," Trump posted on Truth Social. " A loser then, and a loser now!"

His tweet was accompanied by an old video of Farah Griffin gushing over the then-president during her time as a White House staffer.

Trump’s online tirade comes after Farah Griffin, now a CNN contributor and "The View" co-host declared on-air that Trump revealed himself as "radioactive for independents and moderates" and likely lost a significant amount of voters as a result of CNN's controversial town hall. Farah Griffin made the comment in defense of the network amid backlash from its left-wing audience and CNN staffers over its decision to host the event with the former president.

"America got to see who he is last night: a ranting, raving lunatic, who sided with Vladimir Putin," Farah Griffin said of Trump's performance.

Farah Griffin is one of a legion of Republican critics of Trump with lofty media perches. She held a number of high-level positions in the Trump administration, including Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Pentagon press secretary and White House communications director. In the latter position in 2020, she was reportedly key to shaping messaging around Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic. She resigned in December 2020, expressing pride in her time in the administration in her resignation letter.

Farah Griffin joined CNN as a commentator in 2021, assuming a very different tone with respect to her former boss. In August 2022, she said, "As somebody who regrettably worked for Donald Trump, I do not want to see that man ever be president again." She has said some family members, including her father, skipped her wedding over her stance against Trump.

Trump continued to lay into Farah Griffin in a separate Truth Social post over the weekend, claiming that CNN and "The View" were facing pressure to fire her for criticizing him. Trump did not provide any evidence to substantiate the claim.

"Word is that they are revolting at the ‘View’ and CNN, and want Farrah OUT! Much more to come," Trump wrote while praising the "lovely" CNN town hall.

"She tried to delete her words, but we got them ALL. I don’t see how she lasts because this ‘stuff’ shows what a phony she is," Trump continued, seemingly referencing the earlier video he shared of Griffin speaking favorably about him.

Turning his ire to the backlash directed at CNN over the town hall, Trump went on, "They won’t be able to take the Radical Left Heat, just as CNN wants to fire the ‘boss’ because of the absolutely lovely Town Hall they just put on," he said.

"One of their biggest ratings nights in years, & they are begging for mercy. CNN, let’s do another one?" he wrote.

