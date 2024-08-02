Expand / Collapse search
Trump says he believes in heaven, opens up about prayer following assassination attempt

Religion gives people 'hope,' Trump says

Maria Lencki By Maria Lencki Fox News
Published
Donald Trump: 'I pray for the world' Video

Donald Trump: 'I pray for the world'

Former President Trump tells 'The Ingraham Angle' that he believes in heaven.

Former President Trump said he believes in heaven and opened up about what he prays for on "The Ingraham Angle."

The 2024 Republican nominee spoke to Fox News host Laura Ingraham about how the United States has "lost" so much because the country does not practice religion to the extent it used to. 

Trump said after the assassination attempt at his Butler, Pa., rally — which resulted in his ear being wounded — that he had "God on [his] side" while speaking at the Republican National Convention. 

Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally,

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"I think one of the reasons that our country has lost, sort of, everything — it's lost so much — is we don't have religion to the same extent," Trump told Ingraham. "I mean, you look at those charts. They're so sad. I mean, it's just going bad, and the Democrats were violent and ruthless to religion during COVID. What they did during COVID — people weren't even allowed to meet outside, and they were 10 feet apart in some big field."

"They'd arrest everybody. They were fascists. They were horrible," he continued. "That was a very bad time for organized religion — but religion, you know, it gives you some hope. Gee, if I'm good, I'm going to heaven."

US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump bows in prayer alongside his grandchildren during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. Days after he survived an assassination attempt Donald Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance for running mate. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

US former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump bows in prayer alongside his grandchildren during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.  (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump said he prays for his family, for the United States and for the world. 

"I pray for our country," he said. "I pray for the same thing you pray for — our family and our country... We have a family, we have a country, and I guess we have a world. I pray for the world too. I stopped what could have been world wars."

He added that a world war could be "very close."

"When you look at what's going on with Russia-Ukraine, we're spending billions of dollars. Now they want offensive weapons so we can go in and hit Moscow. Let me tell you, we're very close to a world war. The Middle East is ready to blow up. The Russia-Ukraine thing is much more serious than you even know."

Ingraham asked Trump whether he believes in heaven.

"I do. If I'm good, I'm going to heaven," he said. "If I'm bad, I'm going to someplace else." 