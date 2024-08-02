Trump says he believes in heaven, opens up about prayer following assassination attempt

Former President Trump said he believes in heaven and opened up about what he prays for on "The Ingraham Angle."

The 2024 Republican nominee spoke to Fox News host Laura Ingraham about how the United States has "lost" so much because the country does not practice religion to the extent it used to.

Trump said after the assassination attempt at his Butler, Pa., rally — which resulted in his ear being wounded — that he had "God on [his] side" while speaking at the Republican National Convention.

"I think one of the reasons that our country has lost, sort of, everything — it's lost so much — is we don't have religion to the same extent," Trump told Ingraham. "I mean, you look at those charts. They're so sad. I mean, it's just going bad, and the Democrats were violent and ruthless to religion during COVID. What they did during COVID — people weren't even allowed to meet outside, and they were 10 feet apart in some big field."

"They'd arrest everybody. They were fascists. They were horrible," he continued. "That was a very bad time for organized religion — but religion, you know, it gives you some hope. Gee, if I'm good, I'm going to heaven."

Trump said he prays for his family, for the United States and for the world.

"I pray for our country," he said. "I pray for the same thing you pray for — our family and our country... We have a family, we have a country, and I guess we have a world. I pray for the world too. I stopped what could have been world wars."

He added that a world war could be "very close."

"When you look at what's going on with Russia-Ukraine, we're spending billions of dollars. Now they want offensive weapons so we can go in and hit Moscow. Let me tell you, we're very close to a world war. The Middle East is ready to blow up. The Russia-Ukraine thing is much more serious than you even know."

Ingraham asked Trump whether he believes in heaven.

"I do. If I'm good, I'm going to heaven," he said. "If I'm bad, I'm going to someplace else."