Trump denounces Nord Stream waiver, knocks Germany for using US protection as they ‘screw us on trade'

President Biden has waived sanctions on the Nord Stream pipeline spanning from Russia to Germany but former President Donald Trump expressed his distaste for Biden's actions regarding the Russian pipeline during an exclusive interview with "Hannity" Wednesday.

President Trump explained that he was the first to stop the construction of the pipeline being that the U.S. already heavily protects Germany through NATO.

"I went to Germany and I said, ‘Listen. We protect you with NATO at a very low cost,’" he said. Trump also noted that the U.S. has sent over approximately 52,000 soldiers into Germany, which he said is like a "major city." Meanwhile, the European nation managed to turn around and pay Russia billions of dollars for energy.

"So let’s get this straight, I said, ‘Angela [Merkel], we protect you and the people that we protect you from, the country, you’re paying billions of dollars,’" he said. "How does that work?"

Trump said that under his watch, NATO started to pay $30 billion more than usual after discovering that the United States was fitting the bill for "almost all of it."

"We pay for their protection and they, excuse the word, they screw us on trade," he said. "They are, in many ways, worse than China or as bad as China on trade."

"How many Chevrolets are being sold in Berlin? Not too many. How many Chevrolets are being sold in Paris? Not too many. Maybe none. And yet, we sell their products – their wines and their cars and their Mercedes and their BMWs and everything else."