Trump hung up on CNN reporter when asked about resurfaced Epstein photos

A CNN reporter said President Donald Trump hung up on him on Tuesday during an interview about disgraced predator Jeffrey Epstein.

CNN's Andrew Kaczynski said he spoke to Trump on the phone for his Tuesday story about resurfaced photos of Epstein at the president’s 1993 wedding until Trump hung up on him.

"We were not on the phone very long. I think our call was about 30 seconds or so. But when I asked him about the wedding photo, he said – he sort of paused for a second and then said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’ before calling CNN ‘fake news’ and then hanging up on me," the reporter said.

CNN's story centered on "uncovered archived video footage and photos" depicting the relationship between Trump and Epstein in the 90s.

In the report, he featured photos of Epstein attending Trump’s wedding to Marla Maples in 1993, as well as footage of the real estate mogul and Epstein talking and laughing together at a Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York in 1999.

Kaczynski also published photos of Trump and two of his children alongside Epstein at the opening of the Harley Davidson Café in New York taken by photographer Dafydd Jones in 1993.

"The new footage and photos, which have not been widely reported and pre-date any of Epstein’s known legal issues, come amid renewed scrutiny of Trump’s past relationship with Epstein," Kaczynski reported, elsewhere noting that the images were found on Google Images and Shutterstock, a major online licensed image provider.

A 2002 New York Magazine Epstein profile piece reported Trump saying, "I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with."

Trump in 2019 described having a "falling out" with Epstein 15 years prior, noting they stopped talking around that time. Epstein was arrested and charged with sexually abusing underage girls in 2006 and arrested again on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Trump has tried to dissuade public interest in the so-called "Epstein files" in recent weeks, calling it a waste of time and "hoax."

Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell in 2019, according to officials. His death fueled conspiracy theories, among them that someone killed him to protect names of powerful people on his supposed underage girls "client list."

Trump’s relationship with Epstein has come under newfound scrutiny this month as Trump's Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI released a memo this week concluding that Epstein died by suicide in his cell and there is no "client list."

The memo has prompted skepticism that the administration is being transparent enough on the issue and calls from both Republicans and Democratic Party members to release everything pertaining to the Epstein files.

White House spokesman Steven Cheung dismissed CNN's article in a statement.

"These are nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures of widely attended events to disgustingly infer something nefarious. The fact is that The President kicked him out of his club for being a creep. This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media, just like the Obama Russiagate scandal, which President Trump was right about," he told Fox News Digital.

