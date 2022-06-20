Expand / Collapse search
Trump predicted Biden would cause recession, Lara Trump says

Biden's energy crisis is of his own making, she said.

Lara Trump sounded off Monday on "Hannity," as President Biden continues to blame everyone but himself for America's energy crisis – after the Democrat halted speculation on federal lands following a campaign promise to punish oil companies

LARA TRUMP: It's unfortunate that this is something that actually Joe Biden has followed through on and it's hurting Americans across the board… Think back to those rallies, the times that you heard my father-in-law, President Donald Trump, talk about what would happen if Joe Biden ever became president of the United States. 

And when he said that, when he said that about the gas prices, Sean, talking about $6, $7, $8, $9 gasoline per gallon, people said that will never happen. It is happening right now across our country and this is only 18 months into the Biden presidency. What else did President Donald Trump predict? 

He predicted a recession on-the-rise if Joe Biden became president of the United States. 

LAWMAKERS WANT ANSWERS AFTER COLBERT STAFFERS ARRESTED AT CAPITOL

CNN's Brian Stelter asked Biden adviser Gene Sperling if part of the problem with economic coverage in the media was that administration officials and TV anchors don't feel the pain like the average American. 

I think most people in this country look at what's happening with our economy. They look at the high gas prices. They look at the inflation. They look at the fact that people don't have the discretionary money they used to have to go on vacations to go to a movie, to go to a restaurant: That hurts the economy across the board. 

And it's a bit of a waterfall effect. What does that lead to? Likely a recession. Every expert has agreed on that. 

LEVIN TORCHES BIDEN'S INFLATION BLAME GAME 

The Biden administration canceled one of the most high-profile oil and gas lease sales pending before the Department of the Interior Wednesday, as Americans face record-high prices at the pump, according to AAA.

You also played some of those clips just a moment ago of the hysteria from the media over my father-in-law walking down a ramp. But don't forget, it wasn't just that. It was the time and time again getting the White House doctor out in front of the media to ask about [Donald receiving] two scoops of ice cream. 

I struggle to find anything I agree with Joe Biden on. It's true. He is, though, the representation of America around the world and to have a guy that can't even ride a bicycle. 

Quite frankly, it is sad to see that our allies see that. Our enemies see that it is just another way America looks weaker and is weaker under President Joe Biden.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.