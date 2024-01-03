‘FOX News Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla’ set to debut January 13

Jimmy Failla will host "FOX News Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla" beginning on Jan. 13, Fox News Channel announced on Wednesday.

"As a former New York City cab driver, Jimmy is a classic American success story and a perfect fit for this role. We look forward to watching him make America laugh on Saturday nights," Fox News Executive Vice President of Primetime Programming Meade Cooper said.

"FOX News Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla" will air weekly at 10 p.m. ET.

"’FOX News Saturday Night’ is a show for everyone who realizes that our country doesn't need more Republicans or more Democrats, it needs more comedy," Failla said.

Failla will aim to "keep America laughing with a break from the hard news stories of the week," alongside FNC personalities and a wide range of guests, the network announced.

"FOX News Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla" is expected to deliver comedic commentary on cultural, political and lifestyle issues. "FOX News Saturday Night" launched earlier this year and was previously helmed by a series of rotating hosts, including Failla.

Also on Wednesday, FOX Nation released a one-hour special showcasing Failla’s recent stand-up comedy performance titled "Jimmy Failla: They’re Just Jokes."

It’s been a busy time for Failla, who will continue to host his nationally syndicated radio program "FOX Across America" and has an upcoming title by Fox News Books, "Cancel Culture Dictionary: An A to Z Guide to Winning the War On Fun," set to be released on Jan. 30.

"The reason we titled the book ‘Cancel Culture Dictionary’ is because we wanted to chronologize -- that's a big word for me -- all of the major things that have been canceled since this became a thing and the advent of social media, and explain how, despite all the hype and hysteria, nothing in the world has changed for the better," Failla previously told Fox News Digital.

"You know, a good example would be like the summer of 2020. We lit the country on fire, looted a lot of stores and canceled Aunt Jemima in the name of some type of racial progress," he continued. "But what do we ultimately have to show for that? The streets aren't safe, the schools aren't better."

Failla feels that people don’t know the difference between a joke and a hate crime these days, but hopes the latest offering from Fox News Books can help right the ship.

"This book is a permission slip to not care anymore. That's what I'm doing. I'm giving the reader a permission slip for society to basically hit rewind and go back to this place where we didn't spend our lives looking for something to get mad at," Failla said. "If you die tomorrow, you're going to wish you had more fun."