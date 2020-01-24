'Case closed': Mark Levin shows how White House can rebut articles of impeachment in under 2 minutes

Mark Levin said the White House's legal team can successfully rebut House Democrats' impeachment allegations without using up anywhere close to the 24 total hours required by President Trump's accusers.

During this week's "Life, Liberty & Levin" -- airing at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday -- Levin said Democrats still have no first-hand witnesses to President Trump's July 25 Ukraine phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who can make their case.

At the same time, a number of the witnesses Schiff called before the House Intelligence Committee last year actually make Trump's case -- that there was no "quid pro quo" ordered and that he did nothing wrong. The host added that prominent testimony from November is missing from the opening arguments by Schiff's team.

In one clip played by Levin, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., grilled former Trump adviser Timothy Morrison and Ambassador Kurt Volker as to whether they had any evidence of a "quid pro quo" or "bribery."

ABC'S GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS CUTS SHORT TRUMP LAWYER'S Q&A WITH THROAT-SLASH GESTURE

"No, ma'am," both men responded. "Not that I can recall," Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman later testified in response to a related question from the counsel for Schiff's committee.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio., asked a similar question of Volker, receiving the same response.

Levin noted how Republican counsel Stephen Castor asked U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland about the presence of a "quid pro quo," as alleged by Schiff.

"He said, 'I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo,'" Sondland responded firmly.

In another clip, Trump Undersecretary of State David Hale also told Stefanik that he had "no direct knowledge of nefarious motivations to withhold aid to Ukraine."

MARK LEVIN: SCHIFF, NADLER ARE INTERFERING WITH A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Some of the witnesses from earlier clips were seen in a final video Levin played that showed them appearing unable to firmly testify to Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, that there was any "impeachable offense" committed by Trump in the course of the Zelensky phone call.

"You won't see any of that video -- not on the Democrat side," said Levin, who added. "That was a minute, ten-seconds [of video] -- I don't need 24 hours [like Schiff] ... I don't need three days."

"Case closed!" he continued. "What are these other witnesses going to tell them?"

Levin recalled that Democrats have repeatedly claimed there is outstanding, yet unseen documentation that proves Trump committed a high crime or misdemeanor. However, they have not presented anything to that extent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He claimed Schiff and his team have had to "cobble together" their case from little pieces before calling them "demagogues and propagandists."

Democrats and the left-wing media, Levin added -- citing The New York Times, among others -- have called for Trump's impeachment since before he even took office.

"[T]heir DNA is all over their crooked, corrupt practices," the former Reagan Justice Department official said. "That's why it's absolutely outrageous."