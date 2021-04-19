Trump tells Hannity ‘horrible situation’ along southern border could ‘destroy’ America

Former President Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity the situation along the southern border "could destroy our country" during his first on-camera interview since leaving the White House.

The "Hannity" namesake asked the former president how dangerous the crisis along the border is and why the mainstream media has largely given a pass to President Biden for "cages overflowing with kids" in the middle of a global pandemic when it was so quick to vilify Trump at every turn.

"They’re playing it down as much as they can play it down. It’s a horrible situation, could destroy our country," Trump told Hannity, in an interview that airs Monday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel’s "Hannity."

"People are pouring in. But you’ll see something as the months go by like you’ve never seen before. Already it’s like you’ve never seen before. There’s never been anything like what’s happened at our border," Trump continued. "People are coming in by the tens of thousands. They’re walking in. They -- we had -- all they had to do was leave it alone."

Hannity also asked the former president if Republicans seeking House and Senate seats in 2022 should run on the "Make America Great Again" agenda.

"If they want to win, yes. We've expanded the Republican Party," Trump said. "If you want to win and win big, you have to do that. You have to do it. "

Trump sat down with Hannity over the weekend at Mar-a-Lago to discuss his post-presidency, the Biden administration’s policies and more.