Trump 'did not disparage the city of Milwaukee,' Wisconsin lawmaker says

Rep. Bryan Steil squashes the rumors ahead of the RNC

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Rep. Bryan Steil: Trump did not disparage the city of Milwaukee Video

Rep. Bryan Steil: Trump did not disparage the city of Milwaukee

 Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., squashes rumors about the former president's opinion of the city where the Republican National Convention will be held on 'America Reports.'

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., reacts to rumors former President Trump trashed the city of Milwaukee on 'America Reports.' 

BRYAN STEIL:  The president did not disparage the city of Milwaukee. I don't believe that he actually said that quote. The conversation did include the city of Milwaukee as it relates to the challenges that we see there.  

PELOSI CALLS ON TRUMP'S FAMILY, REPUBLICAN PARTY TO STAGE AN 'INTERVENTION' FOR HIM: 'A CULT TO A THUG' 

There's horrific crime occurring in Milwaukee. Just yesterday, a nine-year-old boy was shot and killed on the north side of the city. We have huge challenges in the way that the elections have been operated in that city for a long time, including the election administrator having to be removed recently.  

He didn't disparage the city. It's a broad attempt by the Democrats to talk about anything other than the problems of President Biden.  

