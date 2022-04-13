Trump blasts 'corrupt media' for dismissal of Hunter Biden laptop story: 'Attack on democracy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump blasted the "corrupt media" in a new interview for its past dismissal of the Hunter Biden laptop story, calling their actions an "attack on democracy" and suggesting they were intended to help now-President Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview with SiriusXM's Americano Media obtained by Fox News Digital, Trump described the liberal media outlets that ignored the laptop story as being "dangerous" to the country and accused them of making "the largest campaign contribution ever" to the Biden campaign by choosing not to cover it.

TRUMP TOUTS INCREASING HISPANIC SUPPORT FOR GOP, SAYS HE PROBABLY WOULDN'T REJOIN TWITTER IF HE COULD

The New York Times and Washington Post recently confirmed the authenticity of the laptop from the original New York Post story, despite previously claiming it was unreliable and even Russian disinformation. At the time, Twitter and Facebook blocked or limited sharing of the story ahead of the 2020 election.

"La Política" host María Herrera Mellado asked Trump if he thought the seeming collusion by the media and Big Tech was an "attack" on democracy.

HOWARD KURTZ: HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY ‘NOTHING SHORT OF A MAJOR EMBARRASSMENT' FOR MEDIA

"I do believe it. It's the largest campaign contribution ever made. It's an attack on democracy. And I've said it for a long time, we have a corrupt media," Trump said. "It's a horrible thing and if we can't straighten that out, this country's in for a long hard ride."

"We have people that write stories knowing that they're wrong. They write things that don't even exist. They talk about, ‘We have it based on an anonymous source,’ and there is no anonymous source. They make it up. They make up quotes. No, we have a very, very dishonest media. Very dangerous for our country," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump touched on a number of other topics during the interview, which will air Wednesday night, including Hispanic voting trends towards the Republican Party, the Biden administration's handling of the war in Ukraine, as well as the inflation crisis, the state of the coronavirus pandemic and this week's attack on the New York City subway.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.