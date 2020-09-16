Trump tells CNBC's Jim Cramer it wasn’t a mistake to call Pelosi 'Crazy Nancy' to her face

President Trump scolded CNBC host Jim Cramer on Wednesday for apologizing after he shocked viewers by calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "Crazy Nancy" to her face during a live interview.

“Jim, you didn’t make a mistake. It’s true, and that’s why you said it,” Trump tweeted to accompany video of Cramer’s apology. “No pandering!”

It all started during a live interview on Tuesday when Cramer pressed Pelosi about the ongoing discussions on Capitol Hill on coronavirus relief bills. During the segment, Cramer raised eyebrows when he used President Trump's nickname for Pelosi.

CNN'S JIM CRAMER CALLS NANCY PELOSI 'CRAZY NANCY' TO HER FACE DURING LIVE INTERVIEW, BLAMES TRUMP

“What deal can we have, Crazy Nancy,” Cramer said before catching himself. "That was the president, I have such reverence for the office I would never use that term."

“But you just did,” Pelosi shot back.

“You know what I mean, the reverence I have for the office is so great that I think it’s a travesty to ever call, look, you’re,” Cramer, seemingly aware he made a major gaffe, said before Pelosi interrupted.

Pelosi said, "I know what you mean," before bashing Trump for giving her the moniker.

CNBC'S JIM CRAMER APOLOGIZES AFTER CALLING PELOSI 'CRAZY NANCY' DURING LIVE INTERVIEW

Later in the day on his program "Mad Money," Cramer addressed the controversy he had stirred in the morning.

“Earlier today, when I talked to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on 'Squawk on the Street,' I made a very stupid comment," Cramer told his viewers. "It was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to make a point about the harsh tone of the negotiations in Washington. But it fell completely flat, and I apologize for that."



He continued, "As I said immediately after the comment, I want to make it clear that I have an incredible amount of respect for both the speaker and, of course, the office she holds.”

The president regularly calls Pelosi “Crazy Nancy” and told the CNBC host he was “pandering” by offering the apology.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.