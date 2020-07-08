Trump campaign slams Univision as 'MSNBC en Español,' accuses network of deceptive coverage of Mt Rushmore speech

President Trump’s re-election campaign is peeved at Univision, accusing the Spanish-language network of a liberal bias and deliberate deception intended to favor Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

The campaign sent an email Tuesday claiming, “Hispanic Americans deserve better than 'MSNBC en Español,” which detailed various issues the campaign has with Univision.

Among the complaints, Trump’s campaign accused Univision of mischaracterizing the president’s recent Mount Rushmore speech as recommending a "Marxist manifesto,” ignoring news of monuments to Hispanic heroes being desecrated and shielding viewers from Biden’s views on abortion.

Trump campaign deputy communications director Ali Pardo, whose parents are Cuban exiles, feels “Joe Biden's career has been characterized by empty promises to Hispanic families,” while Trump is “delivering” for her community.

“Univision, like other liberal news outlets, consistently distorts the President's unifying message while working overtime to shield its viewers from Joe Biden and the Democrat Party's extremism, including their support for partial-birth abortion, their anti-school choice agenda that leaves Hispanic children behind, and their socialist-style domestic policies that would devastate our economy,” Pardo told Fox News.

“It's also deeply disturbing that Univision is bashing a cherished national monument like Mount Rushmore and simultaneously encouraging millennials to read anti-American Marxist manifestos,” Pardo said. “As a proud Hispanic, and the daughter of victims of Communism, I can tell you that my community deserves much better than Univision's leftist bias.”

The Trump campaign also accused Univision of ignoring a poll showing that 75 percent of Americans agree with Trump that Mount Rushmore should be preserved, said the network “falsely claimed” Hispanic unemployment is at its highest, denied that liberal groups took part in violent protests and didn’t inform viewers that Biden and other Democrats have used an ethnic term that is rejected by most Hispanics.

“These are not just editorial oversights,” the Trump Campaign said in its campaign email. “It's disgraceful partisan activism posing as journalism. It stems from years of unchecked arrogance from a national news team whose ideological zealotry sullies the work of their colleagues and local affiliates.”

Univision disagrees with the Trump campaign and told Fox News that it has invited the president to appear on the network.

“Univision News has covered the electoral campaign and President Donald Trump with honesty and rigorous journalism. We have invited him repeatedly to talk with our viewers about his political platform and public policies,” a Univision spokesperson told Fox News.

“In June we featured an unedited pre-taped message President Trump sent to us for our special ‘Destino 2020: Votar es Poder.’ However, the latest message from his campaign intends to confuse and disinform,” the spokesperson added. “The president has an open invitation for an interview with our journalists. We will continue to meet our commitment and duty of informing the Hispanic community about his policies and his electoral campaign by embracing the truth and the facts.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding whether or not President Trump plans to appear on Univision.