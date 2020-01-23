Trump campaign mocks Schiff as 'Schiff T. Coyote' in Looney Tunes-style cartoon

The Trump campaign had some fun at the expense of House Intelligence Committee chairman and leading House impeachment manager Adam Schiff, D-Calif, in a Looney Tunes-style cartoon featuring him as "Schiff T. Coyote."

The cartoon, titled "Schiff Hits the Fan," shows Schiff in an outfit resembling the classic character Wile E. Coyote chasing down "Trump Runner," who looks exactly like Road Runner but with tall blonde feathers. Their given scientific names are "Politicus Hackitus" and "Tweetatus Maximus," respectfully.

The cartoon was shared Wednesday by Trump assistant and White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino. However, it made its first appearance on YouTube back in November when it was posted by PolitiZoid.

CNN'S JEFFREY TOOBIN FAWNS OVER SCHIFF'S 'DAZZLING' PERFORMANCE DURING SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

"Tweet, tweet!" Trump Runner repeatedly says.

In the carton, Schiff T. Coyote first attempts to stop Trump Runner in his tracks with "Catapults by Mueller," a not-so-subtle reference to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who headed the two-year-long Russia investigation. The catapult, however, backfires and lands on top of the coyote.

His next attempt to defeat Trump Runner is with "Instant Obstruction Boulders," which he accidentally crushes himself with.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Finally, Schiff T. Coyote attempts to ride an "Impeachment Rocket," which is "powered by CNN," and chases after Trump Runner into a tunnel. But things turned around quickly after Trump Runner is seen chasing after Schiff T. Coyote as the conductor of the "Trump Non-Stop Express" train filled with Make America Great Again hat-wearing passengers.