Trump mocks 'Mini Mike' with 'Spaceballs' meme after Bloomberg hits POTUS with 'Star Wars'

President Trump lit up Twitter on Thursday using a "Spaceballs" meme to mock presidential dropout Michael Bloomberg.

The president had fun at the expense of Bloomberg on Wednesday after the former New York City mayor withdrew from the 2020 race following a dismal showing on Super Tuesday and quickly endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

"Mini Mike Bloomberg just “quit” the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work!" Trump tweeted.

Bloomberg responded by sharing a clip from the first "Star Wars" film where Obi-Wan Kenobi battles Darth Vader.

"You can't win, Darth. If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine," Kenobi told the iconic villain moments before, as critics on social media have pointed out, Vader strikes him dead.

"See you soon, Donald," Bloomberg captioned the clip.

The next day, Trump fired back with a meme created by the Twitter account "Mad Liberals" featuring the 1987 Mel Brooks parody "Spaceballs" where Lone Star uses his height to his advantage over Dark Helmet. However, Trump and Bloomberg's faces are used.

"Mini Mike, you're easy!" Trump tweeted.

Bloomberg was a regular target of the president ever since the billionaire entered the 2020 race last fall. On Tuesday, Trump scolded his fellow New Yorker after a video went viral showing the presidential hopeful licking his fingers while eating pizza on the campaign trail.

"Mini Mike, don’t lick your dirty fingers. Both unsanitary and dangerous to others and yourself!" Trump reacted.