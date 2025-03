President Donald Trump blasted CBS's "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, suggesting "anybody on the street" can do her job.

Trump sat down with The Spectator’s Ben Domenech for a wide-ranging interview and was asked about a February exchange Brennan had with Secretary of State Marco Rubio where she attempted to link the horrors of the Holocaust to free speech.

"I call it ‘Deface the Nation,’" Trump said when Domenech asked him about the viral exchange.

"Brennan is like anybody on the street that you could take and say, ‘Go in and ask a few questions,’" Trump added. "That was so bad, I don’t get how you hire some of these people."

CBS HOST BLASTED FOR ‘BONKERS’ CLAIM NAZI GERMANY ‘WEAPONIZED’ FREE SPEECH

CBS News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brennan’s comments came on the heels of Vice President JD Vance condemning government censorship of speech across Europe while at the Munich Security Conference last month.

"Well, he was standing in a country where free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide, and he met with the head of a political party that has far-right views and some historic ties to extreme groups," Brennan said.

"The context of that was changing the tone of it," she continued. "And you know that, that the censorship was specifically about the right."

Rubio immediately pushed back.

"Well, I have to disagree with you," Rubio said.

TRUMP AMPS UP THE PRESSURE ON CBS WITH MASSIVE DISCOVERY DEMAND AS '60 MINUTES' LAWSUIT MOVES FORWARD

"Free speech was not used to conduct a genocide. The genocide was conducted by an authoritarian Nazi regime that happened to also be genocidal because they hated Jews, and they hated minorities, and they hated those- they had a list of people they hated, but primarily the Jews," Rubio continued.

"There was no free speech in Nazi Germany. There was none. There was also no opposition in Nazi Germany. They were the sole and only party that governed that country. So, that’s not an accurate reflection of history."

Vance himself was floored by the "crazy exchange."

"Does the media really think the Holocaust was caused by free speech?" the vice president reacted at the time.