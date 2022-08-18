Trump attorney: There isn't much transparency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump attorney Alina Habba said she expects the Justice Department to request the affidavit be heavily redacted Thursday on "Hannity."

ALINA HABBA: I think that there won’t be very much transparency. I would expect it will get a lot of black ink all over that piece of paper. If I were the DOJ, the Biden DOJ I would probably be redacting everything other than the word "and" and "the." The one thing that this judge did say was that he will take a look at if it is too heavily redacted he will do so himself. So he is encouraging them to try to give us some sort of clarity.

JUDGE SAYS HE WILL RELEASE PORTION OF AFFIDAVIT THAT LED TO SEARCH OF TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO

I think that there are a lot of people here that are just waiting including the Trump team to see what the basis was when you have a coordinating president. I mean any person, but let alone a president. It just does not make sense.

