Trey Gowdy: Be reasonable and rational even when others are not

In his latest podcast episode, host of "Sunday Night In America" Trey Gowdy offered insight on how to deal with unreasonable people and increase civility.

"The first thing you have to do is practice reasonable-ness and rationality yourself. You cannot control how other people react to you," Gowdy said on "The Trey Gowdy Podcast."

On Thursday's newest episode of his podcast, Gowdy answered questions from his listeners. The questions were about the death penalty and how to get people to be reasonable with each other amid increasing political polarization in the country. The former Republican congressman also talked about the current state of journalism in America.

"People used to say such and such made me angry. Such and such made me sad. We have to control our own reactions. They may have tried to make you sad, they may have tried to make you angry, but we have to control ourselves, which means we have to be reasonable and rational even when others are not. We have to believe in it enough to practice it even when others do not."

Gowdy said while people have irrational thoughts, fears, and beliefs, we have to practice "reasonableness."

"I like to do it by asking questions when I am dealing with irrational people. If you really have facts on your side, then make the other person prove or support whatever irrational, unreasonable thing they believe."

"You will be frustrated if you go through life thinking you can make other people reasonable," he added.