Trey Gowdy on 'Kilmeade Show': If this is Dems' reelection message, they're going to be minority party

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Tuesday and blasted Biden’s Aug. 31 Afghanistan exit deadline. The former congressman argued if the Afghanistan withdrawal is the Democrat’s "reelection message" they will end up a minority party.

MIDTERMS LOOM: REPUBLICANS SQUEEZE DEMS OVER BOTCHED AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL

TREY GOWDY: I don't know the [Democrats’] motives. I do know that it is indefensible if you're running for reelection to say, ‘hey, after 20 years, women and girls are still at risk. Religious minorities are still targeted, journalists are being beaten up. We can't get Americans out, and oh, by the way, in the last week, 13 coffins came back to Dover Air Force Base. But by golly, we met Joe Biden's deadline.’ If that's what you're running for reelection on, that you will be a minority party.

So I think if given the choice, do we continue to write stories about the disaster that is Afghanistan and give Kevin McCarthy a chance to be the Speaker of the House? Or do we pivot and talk about something else? I think the Politicos and The New York Times…The Washington Posts of the world are going to pivot now. Now, I do trust the real jury, the American people, and when they see images of people falling out of airplanes and they see women and girls after 20 years of our sons and daughters being killed, 20 years…women and girls are still second-class citizens, I think that jury will be much tougher than the media.

