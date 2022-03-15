Trevor Noah mocks NYC vaccine rules allowing Kyrie Irving to attend games but not play: ‘Makes zero sense’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedy Central host Trevor Noah slammed New York City's conflicting coronavirus vaccine mandate standards that allow people to attend indoor events without requiring proof of vaccination, while requiring proof of vaccination for employees who go to work – including at those same indoor events.

During a segment on Monday's "The Daily Show," Noah mocked a recent instance in which the standards clashed at an NBA game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. At the game, Nets star Kyrie Irving was only allowed to attend as a fan, not as a player or employee, because of his decision to remain unvaccinated.

"Restrictions are being lifted so quickly, that things are getting a little confusing, you know. Like for example, OK, right here in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has lifted the rule that you have to be vaccinated to attend indoor events. OK, that is gone. But there is still a rule that you have to be vaccinated to go to your workplace," Noah said.

"So if someone’s job is at an indoor event, they can’t go to work. But they can show up to work to watch their colleagues do their thing. Yeah. Which is exactly what happened this weekend," he added, before playing a video clip of a news report on Irving buying a ticket to watch his own team play from the stands.

In the clip, Irving can be seen hugging his teammates, highlighting the contradictory nature of vaccine mandates that don't allow him to play the game but do allow him to be in the arena in close proximity to the vaccinated players.

"Yeah, guys, I don’t care like how COVID compliant you are, s**t like this makes zero sense. Can we agree on that?" Noah said. "So Kyrie can go inside, not wear a mask, even hug a teammate, but he cannot play!"

"I don’t get it. Why? Does the ball have a weak immune system? What's going on? I mean it’s crazy, just think about it, Kyrie can’t play, but he can sit in the stands, right, like a fan. And, then, as a fan, what happens if he gets picked to take the half-court shot to win the car? Can he do that? What are those rules, how does it work?" he joked.

New York City lifted its indoor vaccination requirement on Mar. 7, along with mask mandates at indoor businesses and schools.

While discussing the rollbacks at a press conference earlier this month, Adams was asked by a reporter how it was fair that a tourist from another state would be allowed to go to whatever restaurant they wanted, while a firefighter or EMS worker who lost their job over the vaccine requirement wouldn't be getting their job back.

"The court of law said it’s fair … That’s the country we live in," Adams responded, noting that the rollbacks came from a court ruling.

Adams stated last month that the rule preventing Irving from playing was "unfair," as it still allowed unvaccinated visiting team players to play. However, he added that changing the rule now would send "mixed messages."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also chimed in on the rule last month, telling ESPN that it "doesn’t quite make sense."

