Trevor Noah asks Princeton professor if integration was 'the right move'

Former "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah asked a Princeton University professor if integration in the United States was "the right move."

"Do you think that integration was the right move?" Noah asked on his "What Now?" podcast Thursday.

"No, I don't. And I don't think it's actually that controversial," Princeton African American Studies professor Ruha Benjamin said.

"Segregation and integration weren't the only options. Like those are within those two options. It may seem like integration is the more progressive. Like, of course, we don't want segregation. But again, when you're being integrated into institutions, into a culture that's a supremacist culture, that's a culture that feeds off of hierarchy, that feeds off of insecurity, anxiety. Why are we being integrated into that?"

Noah broached the topic of integration during a broader discussion on education, and gifted and talented programs. The comedian said that in posing the question, he was separating segregation from other forms of oppression and social ills Black Americans victimized in the Jim Crowe era, including not being allowed to open a bank account.

Segregation was formally outlawed in the United States with the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Prior to the acts passage, Black Americans were not able to eat at the same restaurants or send their children to the same schools as White Americans in many parts of the country.

Noah elaborated that part of why he felt integrating the United States was the wrong course of action because of the implicit trust he feels when he is in all Black environments.

"When I'm in a room with anyone where we start to tie together multiple things. So if I'm in a room with Black people already, there's like an implicit trust because we know what certain actions, words, and vibes mean," Noah said.

Noah cited Finland, a country whose education system Benjamin had touted as superior to the rest of the world in terms of testing, as a success story because its society is "homogenous." He later cited certain cultural understandings found between people of the same ethnicity, understandings that Noah apparently believes are unbridgeable between different ethnic groups.

"Have you been to Finland? It's very homogenous. I've been to Finland, You Know, who's in Finland? Finnish people. That's it. That's it. And because they're all Finnish, there's an idea of like, 'No, we all headed in the same direction… Now even if you shout at me, I know what your shout means the same way an Italian knows what an Italian shout means."

Benjamin, who claimed she is currently on probation by Princeton for joining an anti-Israel takeover of the campus’ Clio Hall as a faculty observer, proceeded to claim that nation states are "imagined" and that national identity is not "God given." The professor called on people to "denaturalize" their self conceptions so that national identity could be more inclusive.

"Stretching our imagination, is to recognize all of the things that have been made up, but made to seem immutable, fixed intrinsic… and ask ourselves how else can we be connected to engender the sense of solidarity where, what I want for my kids, I also want for my neighbor's kids," she said.