Trashing of Twitter Files journalists is ‘McCarthyism writ large’: Miranda Devine

New York Post columnist and Fox News contributor Miranda Devine joined "Fox and Friends Weekend" Saturday morning to provide her reaction to the heated House hearing on the "Twitter Files" and Democrats grilling of reporter Matt Taibbi. Devine shared with co-host Pete Hegseth that the Democrats exposed their ‘lack of commitment’ to free speech and the role of journalism.

'TWITTER FILES' HEARING ERUPTS AS MATT TAIBBI REFUSES TO REVEAL SOURCES IN HEATED EXCHANGE WITH DEMOCRAT

MIRANDA DEVINE: … They [Democrats] don't seem to understand how journalism works or what the First Amendment is all about. I think the Democrats completely beclowned themselves, and it's sort of inexplicable that they exposed their own kind of lack of commitment to freedom, to free speech, or to even understanding what the role of journalists are, and these they had before them, these two liberal journalists, they're independent journalists. They've been reporting about really serious cases of the federal government censoring free speech of Americans, that dissents from the official narrative, whether it's on, you know, COVID or the origins of the virus or vaccines or the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, Ukraine war, the Hunter Biden laptop, anything that is discomforting to the federal government or its agencies has been censored on the say so of the federal government.

… This is a clear breach of the First Amendment. This should disturb every decent American. And yet you had not one Democratic Party member there defending free speech. Instead, they smeared and threatened these journalists. You remember that just before the hearing, the Federal Trade Commission demanded that Elon Musk hand over all the names of all the journalists who were working on the Twitter files. This is McCarthyism writ large.

