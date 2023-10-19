Expand / Collapse search
Transgender former football coach listed in Maxim Australia's ‘Hot 100’ women alongside Margot Robbie

'Maxim doesn't know what hot means or what a woman is,' radio host Dana Loesch wrote

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
A former Australian football coach and biological male was included in a list of Australia’s top 100 "fine and fierce femmes" for 2023.

Maxim magazine is known as a men’s magazine that features images of beautiful women, but a recent list published by Maxim Australia has commentators outraged. Maxim Australia made headlines for listing at least one known transgender woman, former Australian football player and coach Danielle "Dani" (formerly Dean) Laidley. Laidley was ranked 92 among the list of Maxim Australia’s "Hot 100" that celebrates noteworthy Australian women every year.

Maxim Australia Editor-in-Chief Santi Pintado touted the list as the magazine’s "annual, eclectic and definitive list of Australian women who have impressed, made headlines or simply had a huge year," adding, "The past 12 months saw an abundance of fine and fierce femmes who have wowed us with their aptitude, intellect, humour, attributes and overall incredible talents."

Commentators across social media shredded the magazine for including Laidley as a "hot" woman.

Margot Robbie and Dani Laidley

While Margot Robbie, left, has topped the Australian hot 100 women list for yet another year, many on the internet expressed outrage over the inclusion of trans woman Danielle Laidley. (Margot Robbie photo by Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, and Dani Laidley photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)

TRANS ATHLETES TAKE 1ST AND 2ND PLACE IN CHICAGO WOMEN’S CYCLING EVENT

"#92 of top 100 hottest 'women' in the world according to Maxim magazine in Australia. How did we get to a point where companies/institutions/publications can do this with no fear of backlash?" former NCAA star swimmer and critic of transgender ideology Riley Gaines wrote in a social media post that included a photo of Laidley pre-transition.

Many other commentators slammed MAXIM for declining in quality.

"Even Maxim is woke now..." Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote.

EMERSON COLLEGE ADDS PERIOD PRODUCTS TO MEN'S RESTROOMS, MEETING GROUP'S DEMAND FOR 'MENSTRUAL EQUALITY'

"Maxim doesn't know what hot means or what a woman is," radio host Dana Loesch wrote.

"The only shock here is Maxim still exists," Townhall columnist Derek Hunter wrote. "That it’s run by left-wing chick/dudes is expected to."

Part of what made Laidley's inclusion controversial to some on social media was the former coach's criminal history.

"In 2020, she was arrested, caught with 0.43g of methamphetamine and charged with one count of stalking. She pleaded guilty and was placed on a good behaviour bond, with no conviction recorded in relation to the drugs," The Guardian reported.

margot robbie at barbie premiere

Margot Robbie attends the European premiere of "Barbie" at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London, United Kingdom on July 12, 2023. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Margot Robbie, by contrast, topped the list, a feat she has accomplished in the past, as the magazine noted, "this year marks her fourth appearance at the summit and second consecutive year on the trot at numero uno."

The magazine credited Robbie for having "immortalised herself as Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s mega-smash movie about the iconic doll, which is now officially the highest grossing film of the year." It went on to declare she is "the undisputed Queen of Hollywood and, once again, the Ultra Tune MAXIM HOT 100 No.1. Long may she reign!"

