Ana Navarro posts 'gross' comment about wanting to 'breast feed' male pop star who had her 'drooling' at show

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro turned heads on social media this week with her post about wanting to "breast feed" pop star Maluma.

In an Instagram post shared Sunday, the daytime show host described the time she had at a Maluma concert the previous evening, which included her indulging in some sexual thoughts about the 29-year-old Colombian musician.

Navarro said she thinks she "drooled" while watching Maluma perform and noted that she would "like to breast feed" the musician after describing him as "sexy."

The Instagram post featured images and videos of Navarro’s busy weekend, including her attendance at the Maluma concert, as well a "Make A Wish Gala" in Miami where musician Sting and rapper Fat Joe performed.

THE VIEW' CO-HOSTS TEAR INTO SHEILA JACKSON LEE OVER REPORTED PROFANITY-LACED RANT DIRECTED AT STAFFERS

In the lengthy caption for the Instagram photo, Navarro described how her "BFF and I hit the town til 2AM," starting with the opening of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s new Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in the city but then talked about how she "drooled" at the Maluma concert.

"Then, we went to @maluma concert. God help me. I think I actually drooled," she posted. "So, let me just say, I was so close to Maluma, I could make eye contact. (Thank you @clarapablo for the great tix.) Good lord that boy, Maluma is sexy -he's young enough to be my son, which might explain why I'd like to breast feed him."

Navarro also made a sexual comment about Sting.

"Oh, and can we talk about Sting? He is the sexiest 72-year-old you ever saw or heard. He is magic," she wrote.

She ended her long post about how she was going to take a melatonin and pass out for "12 hours" and noted the red dress she was wearing in the photo was from L'Agence.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG PANICS OVER LACK OF DEMOCRATIC UNITY BACKING BIDEN: ‘YOU GET BEHIND HIM!’

Som Instagram users were shocked by Navarro’s comments about Maluma.

"Why do I have a visual of you breast-feeding that boy that I cannot unsee," actress Holly Robinson-Peete commented on the post.

Navarro replied, "Girl. I’d like to have the same visual…."

After explaining how much she has liked Navarro’s content, one user replied, "I have to unfollow you though because I’m grossed out by the desperate fame-hunger, endless celebrity name dropping, the wealth-flaunting, and finally that comment about breastfeeding."

The user added, "If it was a man making sexually explicit remarks about a much younger woman you would be allll over that and rightfully so."

Another commenter wrote, "I always liked you and enjoyed your intelligence and humor. I’m a person who likes a good joke and fun but I’m disappointed in your behavior lately and your vulgarity. Sad."

"Nice job emasculating and humiliating your husband with your comments. Just a sloppy, obnoxious, skin full of goo," one response read.

Although some users found the post hilarious. One wrote, "Omg your Maluma comment made me laugh so hard I choked!" Another user said, "Breast feed him… you’re so funny."

One person defended her from critics, writing, "Ana please, PLEASE ignore these nitwit trolls. You’re loved for who you are. Funny, fair, honest, talented, smart and beautiful inside and out. X."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP