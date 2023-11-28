Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney named in Forbes’ ’30 Under 30’ list

Forbes Magazine recently placed controversial trans woman and LGBTQ social media activist Dylan Mulvaney on its "30 Under 30 Social Media" list for being one of the most influential young social media influencers in the world.

The business magazine honored the former Bud Light spokesperson among 29 other social media personalities who have shaped the "creator economy," which it noted is a "$250 billion industry estimated to roughly double over the next five years."

Mulvaney has been a prominent social media fixture this year as the influencer has used the medium to document her gender transition and struggles dealing with the backlash that resulted from Bud Light making her one of its spokespeople last spring.

Forbes published the list this week, stating, "With the help of nominations from the public – as well as expertise from Forbes tech journalists and judges from all corners of creatordom – this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 Social Media list highlights the young founders, industry leaders and online stars transforming the creator economy and future of the internet."

In addition to Mulvaney, the outlet honored young social media creators, including comedians Alan Chikin Chow and Steven He, fashion influencer Alix Earle, and disabled creator Molly Burke, who posts content inspired by her perspective as a blind person.

Mentioning Mulvaney’s place on the list, Forbes stated, "Our callout, Dylan Mulvaney, 26, is a creator, actress and LGBTQ+ activist who gained virality with her ‘Days of Girlhood’ series that documented her gender transition."

Forbes’ entry for Mulvaney featured a photo of the influencer with dyed blonde hair smiling into the camera. The magazine added that the LGBTQ+ activist’s "Days of Girlhood" TikTok series, "drew more than 1 billion views."

It also provided a quote from the trans star: "Whether somebody's trans or not, I just hope they can watch my videos and feel inspired to unlock a new part of themselves."

This isn’t the first recognition that Mulvaney has received from Forbes. Earlier this year, the influencer was invited to speak at the 2023 Forbes CMO Summit in Miami. During the address, the former Bud Light spokesperson urged companies to get more serious about promoting "diversity in the boardroom and on their consulting staff," and not just do so in a "performative" way.

Mulvaney justified her speech by mentioning the "hate and vitriol" she received from consumers after Bud Light partnered with her.

She has also accused the beer brand of abandoning her at the height of the backlash. In a social media clip shared in June, she stated, "For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all, because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want."

Forbes did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.