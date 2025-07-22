Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Top NPR editor to leave organization amid Trump’s federal funding cuts

Edith Chapin joined NPR in 2012 after lengthy stint at CNN

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
PBS, NPR 'stuck their foot in their mouth,' but now they are 'gone,' says Sen. Tuberville

PBS, NPR ‘stuck their foot in their mouth,’ but now they are ‘gone,’ says Sen. Tuberville

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz discuss the funding cuts to NPR and PBS on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NPR’s top editor, Edith Chapin, is leaving the company later this year.  

Chapin, who is serving as acting Chief Content Officer along with being a senior vice president and NPR’s editor-in-chief, is walking away from NPR on the heels of the Trump administration’s rescissions package pulling federal funding from public media. Republicans in the Senate and House narrowly passed the rescissions package last week that yanked over $1 billion in federal broadcast funding for the fiscal year. 

"Edith Chapin is a leader in journalistic integrity, a champion for the newsroom, calm in the storm — and an indispensable partner during my first year at NPR," CEO of NPR Katherine Maher said in a statement. 

RURAL NPR STATIONS ‘DISAPPOINTED,’ DETERMINED TO SURVIVE AFTER RESCISSION PACKAGE ELIMINATES FEDERAL FUNDING

Edith Chapin spent 25 years at CNN prior to joining NPR in 2012. ( Craig Barritt/Getty Images for IWMF)

"Edith laid the foundation for a stronger public radio, and set us on a solid path with her expert navigation. She has led with conviction, clarity, and compassion — always putting the public’s interest first," Maher continued.

According to the New York Times, she notified leadership of her decision to leave before the funding cuts were official.

NPR will begin a national search for new editorial leadership. Chapin will remain head of newsroom operations until she officially exits later this year. 

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve NPR’s listeners and readers, and work alongside some of the most dedicated journalists in the world. I will leave deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished and confident in the strength and integrity of NPR’s newsroom going forward," Chapin said. 

NPR CEO KATHERINE MAHER VENTS 'DEEP FRUSTRATION' OVER GOP CUTS, SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE

Katherine Maher

NPR CEO Katherine Maher has vowed that NPR would continue to operate despite the loss of federal funding.  (Screenshot/Carnegie Endowment)

Chapin has "overseen some of the most consequential and ambitious coverage in the organization’s history — from global conflicts and U.S. elections to the COVID-19 pandemic and a rapidly changing media landscape," NPR noted in a press release. 

Trump's multibillion-dollar clawback package teed up cuts to "woke" spending on foreign aid programs and NPR and PBS, as Republicans finally yanked federal money from public news outlets in a move advocates said was long overdue. Maher has vowed that NPR will continue to operate despite the loss of federal funding, while warning of local station layoffs.

Chapin spent 25 years at CNN prior to joining NPR in 2012.

