Tony Katz on South Carolina debate: Only one Democrat is actually talking to voters

Radio host Tony Katz said on Wednesday that Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was the only candidate that seemed to be speaking to voters on the South Carolina debate stage.

“The other candidates are right that Bernie [Sanders'] plans don't add up, but their plans don't add up either. Not one of them is able to really truly differentiate themselves,” Katz told “Fox & Friends.”

“The person who got closest was Amy Klobuchar, who seems to be the only person who realizes she’s talking to voters," he said. "Everyone else is talking to each other, yelling at each other, yelling at the moderators, yelling at the guy in the rafters, Amy Klobuchar is actually talking to people.”

Sanders faced sustained attacks from all sides in Tuesday night's rowdy Democratic debate, as the self-described democratic socialist, now the race's undisputed front-runner, parried multiple claims that his sweeping plans were little more than an expensive path to a "catastrophic."

“He doesn’t have anything that’s realistic,” Katz said, specifically scoffing at Sanders' "Medicare-for-all" plan, calling it "full of holes and what-ifs."

The forum, coming ahead of Saturday's primary in South Carolina and next week's pivotal Super Tuesday contests, was easily the most contentious of the primary season to date, as candidates frequently sparred with the moderators and ripped into each other on spending, foreign policy, and more.

Fears have spread among the remaining candidates and establishment Democrats that Sanders, fresh off wins in several states, could soon be unstoppable.

Klobuchar hit Sanders' unprecedented proposed expenditures. On Monday night, Sanders released a plan on how he would pay for his programs, which included a proposal to seize trillions from the "net worth" of the nation's wealthiest individuals.

The plan did not account for the possibility that the individuals could simply move their investments and other assets ahead of his presidency, nor did it consider that the assets might lose much of their value in a stock market drop as the individuals pulled investments out.

Katz noted the raucous reception President Trump received this week during his visit to India, questioning whether Sanders' far-left ideas could ever gain such support.