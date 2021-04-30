Tomi Lahren calls on Americans to 'loudly and proudly show our support for law enforcement'

Americans need to "back the blue" and show their support for police and law enforcement officers, Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren said Friday in her latest "Final Thoughts."

"In a time when law enforcement, those who put their lives on the line to serve and protect, have been demonized and disrespected by everyone from celebrities to the mainstream media and even by the president of the United States, I want the brothers and sisters to know we the people back the blue," Lahren said.

The "No Interruption" host noted that the United States has lost 68 officers in the line of duty so far this year, but most Americans can’t name even one.

Meanwhile, Lahren said, the push in some cities to defund the police "not only destroys the morale of officers but puts the communities they serve and the very vocal minority who claim to hate the police at greatest risk."

NYC POLICE OFFICER DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY DRUNK DRIVER WHILE DIRECTING TRAFFIC

Lahren pointed to an incident in New York City last week in which an NYPD detective was hit over the head with a baton in broad daylight while investigating a crime scene.

"That is the environment we expect our officers to live and work in?" Lahren asked. "One where simply wearing a badge and uniform not only puts a target on their back, but gives thugs and losers license to harass, heckle, or even physically attack them?"

Lahren blamed Democrats, BLM, mainstream media, and even the White House for allowing the trend to continue.

Her solution is for Americans to "loudly and proudly show our support for law enforcement."

"Our officers and their families go through hell to protect and serve," Lahren asserted. "The least we can do is have their backs like they have ours."

