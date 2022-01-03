Tomi Lahren on NYC's race-based COVID treatment plan: 'This isn’t progressivism, this is just lunacy’

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren told "Outnumbered" on Monday that New York's consideration of a race-based COVID treatment measure is "lunacy."

NEW YORK SAYS IT WILL PRIORITIZE NON-WHITE PATIENTS FOR COVID TREATMENTS

TOMI LAHREN: For the party that claims to want unity, they are sure sending some mixed messages here. And I think that we should all take a page out of the book of John Dutton. And if this is what progress looks like, we should be the world that progress runs into. This is not progressivism. This is just lunacy. It is ridiculous. And, again, this is race-baiting identity politics which is all the left has.

But I think that there’s a bigger conversation to be had here as we have all discussed. We need to be focusing treatments and therapeutics on those that are more vulnerable, but in the bigger picture for this nation, we need to be talking about overall health. If you recall, in the last two years of the pandemic, we have had gyms, AA meetings, and other things that have had limited capacity, shut down altogether. So if we want to talk about helping those that are most vulnerable, whatever their race or ethnicity is, we should be talking about overall health. Talking about how we treat people, I’m of the opinion that freedom works best for everybody. Maybe the left should get a dose of that.

WATCH FULL ‘OUTNUMBERED’ VIDEO BELOW: