Tomi Lahren blasts lack of lockdown resistance: 'I'm starting to not recognize my fellow Americans'

The United States has become a completely changed nation over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren said Monday.

"I don’t recognize my country and I’m starting to not recognize my fellow Americans," Lahren said on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts". "Laying down and taking this? Closing restaurants and other businesses as Amazon, Target and the grocery stores make monster profits?

"Is that the American way?" she asked. "Sitting back and watching our so-called leaders defy their own advice, edicts and orders and allowing them to get by with some bogus emailed apology? Sending plainclothes officers into bars and restaurants in an undercover COVID sting operation? Is that the American Way?"

Lahren said politicians and other officials have used the coronavirus to "systematically" condition citizens to "give up our rights.

"A little here, a little there, and all of a sudden, cops are getting sent out to issue misdemeanors for backyard holiday gatherings," she argued.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in recent weeks, forcing state leaders to consider additional lockdown measures ahead of the holidays. But Lahren said fed-up Americans are unlikely to "give up the ship" this time around.

"I don’t think we are gonna put up with being treated like common criminals and deviants for opening businesses or heaven forbid, inviting nine people over to our homes," she said.

"I don’t think we are gonna put up with our tax dollars going to fund schools that aren’t in session or police departments whose officers are sent out to issue mask and gathering citations. Meanwhile, actual crime and actual criminals run amok in the streets."

Lahren added, "Enough having law enforcement agencies go do the bidding and dirty work for these tyrant mayors and governors while they dine in luxury and poo-poo all of us little people dumb enough to follow the rules, their rules, they don’t follow themselves."

"None of this seems right," she concluded. "None of it seems American, and none of it makes sense."

