Tomi Lahren: Biden's Keystone XL cancellation hurt more than just pipeline workers

Fox News’ Tomi Lahren talked with Americans in her home state of South Dakota about the negative impacts of the Keystone XL pipeline cancellation in the latest episode of "No Interruption" on Fox Nation.

"It's devastating to these small towns," Lahren told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday. "And the message they're getting from the Biden administration is that they just, quite frankly, don't matter, that they should find something else to do."

While the Biden administration has pointed to clean energy jobs as a solution for former pipeline workers, Lahren said she didn’t see any opportunities like that when she visited Philip, South Dakota.

"It's not like, ‘Well, maybe next year will be better.’ There is not another project coming into our town," one gym owner told Lahren.

Lahren’s visit highlighted the fact that not only are pipeline workers out of a job, but the surrounding communities were hit hard as well.

She spoke with the mayor of Philip who said the pipeline was an opportunity for all of his town’s small businesses to grow and "to get ahead."

"Then that all gets taken away in a matter of hours with the swipe of a pen," Lahren said on "Fox & Friends" referring to President Biden’s executive order. "That's incredibly condescending, incredibly insulting."

She added the biggest insult to these workers and business owners is that members of Biden’s team didn’t consult with the people in the community.

"These people were finally investing in extra equipment, hiring more people, thinking that they're going to have these jobs coming into their small town," she said. "[The Biden administration] just took it away all for a simple virtue signal."

