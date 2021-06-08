Tom Homan slams Kamala Harris: 'Root cause' of border crisis is Biden

Fox News contributor and former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan said there is no need for Vice President Kamala Harris to go to Guatemala to try to end the migrant surge because President Biden's policies are the root cause of the issue.

HARRIS, IN GUATEMALA, TELLS POTENTIAL MIGRANTS THEY WILL BE TURNED BACK: 'DO NOT COME'

TOM HOMAN: She doesn't need to go to Guatemala to know what the root of the problem is. The root of the problem is the Biden border policies.

The men and women of CBP and ICE told the transition team, if they end the Trump policy there will be a surge. The president of Guatemala said Biden’s border policies will cause a surge. The president of Mexico has told them. They know what is causing the surge.

She doesn't have to go to Guatemala to tell people not to come. Their actions speak louder than words. They see thousands of people being released in the United States. They see ICE is no longer doing law enforcement operations. Their actions speak louder than words.

