Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

AMERICAS NEWSROOM
Published

Tom Cotton on 'America's Newsroom': Putin believes 'now is the time' to go for 'jugular' in Ukraine

Cotton says Putin 'simply believes that now conditions are ripe' to invade

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. Cotton on why he believes Russia is now 'going for the jugular' in Ukraine Video

Sen. Cotton on why he believes Russia is now 'going for the jugular' in Ukraine

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on whether Ukraine should join NATO and why Putin feels this is the right time to grow the 'Russian empire'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said on "America's Newsroom" Monday he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is now planning an invasion into Ukraine due to the weakness demonstrated by President Biden.  

LT. GEN. KEITH KELLOGG: BIDEN OFFERING PUTIN A SUMMIT IS ‘ABSOLUTE FOLLY’

TOM COTTON: Ukraine is not ready to join NATO today. There are Russian troops on Ukrainian soil. If Ukraine were to join NATO, that would mean right away that Russia and NATO are in open conflict. However, this is not about Ukrainian membership in NATO. President Bush stated it as an aspiration 14 years ago. There is no plan for Ukraine to join NATO. It's not something that's coming up. That is all a pretext for Vladimir Putin to do what he has wanted to do since he took power more than 20 years ago, which is reassemble the greater Russian Empire. He simply believes that now conditions are ripe for him to do so. Unfortunately, a lot of that has to do with a long train of concessions and weakness demonstrated by Joe Biden towards Russia over the last year. And then, of course, the humiliating debacle of our withdrawal from Afghanistan in August. Those are reasons why I think Vladimir Putin thinks now is the time to do what he's wanted to do for 20 years, which is go for the jugular in Ukraine.

WATCH BILL HEMMER AND DANA PERINO'S INTERVIEW BELOW

Sen. Tom Cotton on Russia getting closer to an invasion Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.