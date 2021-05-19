Expand / Collapse search
Biden is putting ‘America last’ by shutting down pipelines: Sen. Cotton

Arkansas senator reacts to Biden clearing way for pipeline to Russia

Fox News Staff
Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joins ‘The Faulkner Focus’ with reaction to why President Biden is clearing the way for pipeline to Russia and not the U.S.

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday that President Biden is putting "America last" after he halted the Keystone pipeline, and gave the approval for a controversial gas pipeline to run from Russia to Germany.

19 GOP AGS URGE BIDEN TO REINSTATE KEYSTONE, PROTECT ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE IN WAKE OF COLONIAL PIPELINE ATTACK

SEN. TOM COTTON: Joe Biden is shutting down American pipelines like the Keystone XL pipeline, but he's helping construct pipelines for Russia. This is Putin's number one foreign policy priority so he can make Western Europe more dependent on Russian gas and so he can bypass our NATO allies of the east, isolating them further. 

Joe Biden apparently is going to allow this pipeline to go forward, even though he has power that Congress passed on a bipartisan basis to sanction the owners and the operators of this pipeline. I guess because he doesn't want to offend Germany's delicate sensibilities. 

It just goes to show you how Joe Biden is putting America last. If he's shutting down American pipelines, provide good high-paying American jobs, yet he's letting Vladimir Putin build a pipeline to Western Europe despite his opportunity to stop it. 

