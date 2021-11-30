Tom Cotton: Fauci became an open partisan with Cruz criticism
Cotton says this is who Fauci has been 'from the beginning
Dr. Anthony Fauci's decision to attack Sen. Ted Cruz during an interview last weekend proved that he can no longer pretend to be a non-partisan bureaucrat, Sen. Tom Cotton told "The Ingraham Angle" on Monday.
SEN. TOM COTTON: "It’s just another example of the incompetence of the Biden administration. They think Tony Fauci remains a credible and impartial messenger about the Wuhan coronavirus. You saw this weekend, he went out and became an open partisan—attacking a sitting United States senator who is democratically elected by the people, as are the other 99 senators—as a—nothing but a bureaucrat, who works for those people who democratically elected 100 senators, attacking him in a partisan way. This is not Tony Fauci changing or turning over a new leaf; this is who he has been from the very beginning. And it is a simple fact that he testified to Congress, by the way, that he did not fund—through his agency—gain-of-function research in the Wuhan labs, making the coronaviruses there more dangerous and more transmissible. Yet his agency has since acknowledged that they did, in fact, did fund that gain-of-function research."