Tom Cotton: Democrats are going to pay a price for their policies

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. joined "Fox News Primetime" to discuss how Democrat's "radical" policies differ from what "normal Americans" care about.

TOM COTTON: Democrats realized the conditions that they're creating in the country and the results of their policies are not going to help them at the ballot box next year. You know, we just spent a week back in our home states out of session in the Congress, and I didn't hear once comments about the past or about Nancy Pelosi's obsession with this commission or anything else. I heard lots of comments about how our border is still wide open and Kamala Harris hasn't even visited the border, or how everything from gas to food to lumber is skyrocketing in price, or that we have a crime wave across our nation and cities. That's what I heard about because that's what normal Americans, normal Arkansans care about. That's what decides elections, that the Democrats know that their policies in no small part are responsible for higher crime and higher prices, and the border crisis. 

So they want to focus on the past and what matters to them personally as opposed to what matters to voters. I think they are going to pay a real price to that.

