Tom Cotton defends Trump bid to purchase Greenland, says he approached Denmark about it

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., revealed on Wednesday that he approached Denmark's ambassador to Washington about purchasing Greenland and reportedly said anyone who did not see its strategic value was "blinded by Trump derangement."

Cotton was asked about President Trump's interest in buying Greenland by Talk Business & Politics CEO Roby Brock. “You’re joking, but I can reveal to you that several months ago, I met with the Danish ambassador and I proposed that they sell Greenland to us," he said.

Greenland held "untold" economic potential and was "vital to our national security," Cotton reportedly said. “Anyone who can’t see that is blinded by Trump derangement,” he also commented.

Trump similarly touted Greenland's strategic potential. “Strategically it's interesting and we'd be interested, but we'll talk to them a little bit. It's not No. 1 on the burner, I can tell you that,” he said this week.

“A lot of things can be done. It’s hurting Denmark very badly because they're losing almost $700 million a year carrying it,” he added. “So, they carry it at great loss, and strategically for the United States, it would be nice. And, we're a big ally of Denmark and we help Denmark, and we protect Denmark.”

Cotton's comments came amid mockery of Trump's stated interest in buying Greenland, a territory of Denmark.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen blasted the idea as "absurd," prompting the president to cancel a scheduled visit to the country Tuesday.

The Danish royal family's head of communications refused to comment further than calling the cancellation a "surprise."

Former Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt called Trump's cancellation "deeply insulting to the people of Greenland and Denmark.”

Former finance minister Kristian Jensen described the episode “total chaos,” writing “This has gone from a great opportunity for a strengthened dialogue between allies to a diplomatic crisis."