Tom Cotton: China will have to face 'reckoning' for coronavirus pandemic

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said on Monday that the United States must attempt to remove essential medical manufacturing from China after its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

“China turned what could have been a local health problem in Wuhan into a global pandemic and there will have to be a reckoning once we’re through this pandemic,” Cotton told “America’s Newsroom.”

Cotton said that supply chains for pharmaceuticals and medical devices need to be reoriented to the United States.

“We need to look at all the other supply chains that we have in China that we should bring back to the United States,’ Cotton said.

Cotton reacted to a report that UK government officials are accusing China of spreading disinformation about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in its borders.

According to the Mail on Sunday, scientists briefed Prime Minister Boris Johnson that China could have underreported its coronavirus spread "by a factor of 15 to 40 times." At the time, China reported 81,439 cases.

An unnamed official said "there has to be a reckoning when this is over," while the third said "the anger goes right to the top."

President Trump declared that "the peak in death rate" in the coronavirus pandemic "is likely to hit in two weeks," and said the federal government will be extending its social-distancing guidelines through April 30.