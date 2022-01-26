Tom Cotton: Our adversaries see Uncle Sam with a 'kick me' sign on his back

Sen. Tom Cotton warned that fundamental American interests are at stake as Vladimir Putin continues to pressure Ukraine. On "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday, Cotton, R-Ark., explained that countries like Russia and China may be emboldened to take action against the United States because the world sees President Biden as weak.

TOM COTTON: Fundamental American interests are at stake whenever our adversaries around the world see something happening like what happened in Afghanistan or what could happen with an invasion of Ukraine, and they realize that they can push and threaten American interests and America will not stand up and defend our interests. So what happens in Ukraine, for instance, has a direct bearing in the western Pacific, where China might decide to go for the jugular in Taiwan.

Or they might continue to cheat on trade deals, take American jobs and shutter American factories. They might threaten our troops or our allies in the western Pacific. So much of America's interests and security and stability in the world depend on how our adversaries view the president of the United States. And unfortunately, after a year of Joe Biden, most of our adversaries see Uncle Sam with a 'kick me' sign on his back.

