Tom Cotton: Biden admin trying to hide the consequences of disastrous open border policies

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "America Reports" Tuesday that the Biden administration is attempting to "hide the consequences" of the president's open border policy because they know it is a "political disaster."

TOM COTTON: The obvious reason why they’re flying these migrants across the country in the dead of night is because they don’t want to reveal the consequences of their open borders policy. Look, if they were proud of their policy, if they thought it was a political winner for them, they’d be having these flights in the middle of the daytime, they’d be coordinating it with the local TV stations, and they’d be celebrating what they viewed as a great accomplishment. But, they know that Joe Biden’s open border policy is a political disaster so they’re trying to hide the consequences of that policy in the dark of night.

