Tom Cotton blasts White House on lack of Afghan refugee vetting: 'Joe Biden screwed it up'

Senator Tom Cotton blasted the White House on the vetting process for Afghan refugees saying, "Joe Biden screwed it up," after some people with "no particular ties to the United States" were reportedly evacuated from Afghanistan while Americans and U.S. allies were left behind. Cotton appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss the exit shortly after a report surfaced suggesting there were planes with empty seats leaving Kabul as U.S. citizens and American allies attempted to flee to safety.

TOM COTTON: Joe Biden screwed it up coming and going. First, we left a lot of people in Afghanistan who should have gotten out. Second, we brought a lot of people out who we shouldn't have brought out. People who had no particular attachment to the United States, who hadn't fought with our troops. You've seen the reports now of a young female soldier being assaulted at Fort Bliss in El Paso, or sex offenses by Afghan men at Fort McCoy and other offenses.

There's really no vetting. It's hard to do in Afghanistan. That's one reason it took so long because you've got to go interview people face to face. I mean, Afghanistan is a third-world country. You don't just call it the FBI or the high school, or the local police. So we have almost no way to vet these people. The Biden administration is taking their name, if it is their name, and testing It against databases, and if they don't come back, it's like, well, they must be fine to go. It's basically whoever was able to get into the airport, especially in those first chaotic days after the fall of Kabul. Again, we have no idea who these people are.

