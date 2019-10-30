Tom Brokaw says Democrats don't have 'the goods' on Trump like they did with Nixon

Former NBC anchor Tom Brokaw said Tuesday that Democrats don’t have “the goods" on President Trump in their impeachment push the way they did during the Watergate investigation that led to former President Nixon’s resignation in 1974.

Brokaw told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that House Democrats “don’t have the same kind of clarity” that Congress did during Watergate “because it was so clear that these were criminal acts he was involved in."

Mitchell concurred that there's no evidence yet on par with Nixon’s Oval Office tapes that showed Nixon was involved in the Watergate coverup. The tapes were considered a “smoking gun” in the investigation.

GRAHAM RIPS HOUSE DEM RESOLUTION: 'AN UN-AMERICAN PROCESS'

"There are no more taping systems in the Oval Office,” Brokaw agreed.

“That we know of,” Mitchell added.

Brokaw covered the Watergate investigation in 1973 as an NBC White House correspondent and just wrote a book called "The Fall of Richard Nixon: A Reporter Remembers Watergate."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The House launched an impeachment investigation against Trump earlier this month over a July phone call between the president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s links to the country.